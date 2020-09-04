https://legalinsurrection.com/2020/09/the-atlantics-anonymously-source-article-jump-starts-the-permanent-pre-election-anti-trump-crisis-news-cycle/

As with Russia collusion reporting, expect bombshell media reports implicating Trump in wrongdoing, often dropped just before a weekend, to create a 2-4 day media feeding frenzy. As each crisis news cycle peters out, another bombshell is dropped, rinse and repeat.

The media attacks on Trump have followed a pattern for years: A bombshell media report implicating Trump in wrongdoing, often dropped just before a weekend, which creates a media feeding frenzy for 2-4 days before it is completely disproven or seriously cast into doubt. As that crisis news cycle peters out, another bombshell is dropped, rinse and repeat.

It’s what I called in 2018 the Permanent Crisis New Cycle:

Since Mueller was appointed in May 2017, after James Comey was fired as FBI Director, we have been in a perpetual 3-5 day “scoop” news cycle based on the Mueller probe. For over a year barely a week goes by that some publication doesn’t publish a “scoop” about what Mueller is thinking, who his team is talking to, what they might do or might not do, and so on. The Mueller probe is the media gift that keeps giving, usually based on anonymous sources. Just as each breathless and frequently demonstrably inaccurate media firestorm has died down — Wait, another Big Scoop. Let’s start a new news cycle. It never ends ….

This permanent crisis news cycle reporting is reflected in an article in The Atlantic, conveniently dropped just before a long holiday weekend, which follows on the heels of a bombshell and since discredicted CNN report that Trump suffered ‘mini-strokes’. As the ‘minti-stroke’ feeding frenzy was petering out, The Atlantic’s Editor-in-Chief Jeffrey Goldberg reported Trump: Americans Who Died in War Are ‘Losers’ and ‘Suckers’. Based entirely on anonymous sources identified only as former Trump administration officials, the heart of the controversy is Trump supposedly canceling a trip to an American military cemetary during a trip to France in 2018:

When President Donald Trump canceled a visit to the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery near Paris in 2018, he blamed rain for the last-minute decision, saying that “the helicopter couldn’t fly” and that the Secret Service wouldn’t drive him there. Neither claim was true. Trump rejected the idea of the visit because he feared his hair would become disheveled in the rain, and because he did not believe it important to honor American war dead, according to four people with firsthand knowledge of the discussion that day. In a conversation with senior staff members on the morning of the scheduled visit, Trump said, “Why should I go to that cemetery? It’s filled with losers.” In a separate conversation on the same trip, Trump referred to the more than 1,800 marines who lost their lives at Belleau Wood as “suckers” for getting killed.

Those claims are denied not only by Trump, but on the record by several officials who were present during discussions about canceling the trip to the cemetary.

All have denied any such statements were made. Even John Bolton, who is clearly hostile to Trump, denied it.

Former White House national security adviser John Bolton said in comments published Friday that he never heard President Trump refer to slain American soldiers buried at a French cemetery as “losers” and “suckers,” after the allegations were made in a bombshell report published Thursday. “I didn’t hear that,” Bolton told The New York Times. “I’m not saying he didn’t say them later in the day or another time, but I was there for that discussion.”

The Atlantic story on @realDonaldTrump is total BS. I was actually there and one of the people part of the discussion – this never happened. I have sat in the room when our President called family members after their sons were killed in action and it was heart-wrenching… — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) September 4, 2020

Regarding the lede of this story: I obtained documents from the Navy via #FOIA about Trump’s 2018 trip to Aisne-Marne American Cemetery near Paris and the documents say his transport was canceled by the Navy due to rain. https://t.co/oNWsvAPy1z pic.twitter.com/keFtW7QC8b — Jason Leopold (@JasonLeopold) September 4, 2020

Why would Jeffrey Goldberg risk competely trashing The Atlantic’s reputation? What reputation? The Atlantic is now owned by Steve Jobs’ widow, who has donated at least a half-million dollars to Biden.

It’s also suspicious that an anti-Trump group Vote Vets had polished ads on air within hours of the story breaking. It smells like collusion.

As for other news outlets “confirming” the allegations, what confirmation is that? From the same anonymous sources? That’s not corroboration, that’s simply repetition. People anonymously shared disinformation with multiple news outlets doesn’t corroborate anything.

.@JenGriffinFNC Are they the same anonymous sources the Atlantic relied on? If so they are not confirming anything they are simply repeating it. https://t.co/9O1JxR1wKZ — Legal Insurrection (@LegInsurrection) September 4, 2020

I agree with Kurt Schlicter, this was originally supposed to be an October surprise, but Biden’s slippage required them to pull the trigger sooner:

I expect that this veterans hoax was originally scheduled to come out in a couple weeks – note that they had all the ads prepared in advance – but between Biden’s disastrous performance and Botox’s hypocrisy, plus the polls, they had to go early.

I’ll take the position I took on Russia collusion — I don’t believe anything the mainstream media says about Trump to pump up these crisis news cycles unless there is visible and verifiable proof. If there is audio, play it. If not, it’s just people trying to interfere in our election.