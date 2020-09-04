https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/09/04/media-will-pretend-to-be-aghast-sharyl-attkisson-calls-out-the-media-and-scheduled-scandals-theyll-push-leading-up-to-the-election-and-boom/

Sharyl Attkisson seemed less than surprised by yet another BOMBSHELL from our trusted and totally unbiased friends in the media. They probably should have known better than to try and pretend Trump called a bunch of dead troops buried in a cemetery in France ‘losers’ but they get away with so much we suppose it didn’t even occur to them that people would have receipts.

Let me explain.

Scheduled “scandals” will be rolled out regularly between now & Nov. 3.

The media, politicos, propagandists pretend it’s organic & pretend to be aghast.

Most of America understands what’s going on.

After all, it’s not exactly a new approach in politics. — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) September 4, 2020

It’s almost like Sharyl knows the media. Huh.

They could produce a clip and I’d want to know full context. No one, after Russia hoax and Kavanaugh believes a single thing from anonymous sources anymore. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) September 4, 2020

Yep, Russia-gate, Ukraine-gate, Post Office-gate, heart attack-gate, mini stroke-gate. Trumps a serial liar, philanderer, misogynist, bigot, racist, homophobe, transphobe. Dear mainstream media, We didn’t believe you in 2016 and we don’t believe you now. — Sharon Cabana (@sharoncabana) September 4, 2020

And yet they keep doubling down.

Or tripling down? Can someone quadruple down?

Sort of like “The Smear”. — Amos Anderson (@PoppyCockTX) September 4, 2020

Uh-huh.

The media’s completely unabashed and completely unethical participation is kinda new though… they tried to hide their bias in the past… now, not so much. They’re completely open in their support… which makes me think about in-kind donations and the legality of their actions — Ric (@alphageek916) September 4, 2020

This tactic has been on the increase since the 1988 election. It is now full time. Not only do we get it, but we also hold it against the media for promoting. it. ‘Give us the next hit job!’ — Paul Matthew (@DPaulMatthew) September 4, 2020

The “scandals” will be brutal this election. I’m bracing myself to be extremely irritated for the next 3-4 months.🤦‍♀️😏🍷 — Amy (@ace119282) September 4, 2020

Psh, we’ve been extremely irritated for the past four years, what’s another few months?

Once upon a time it was the “October surprise.” Now it’s the early September surprise, mid-early-September surprise, mid-September surprise, late-middle September surprise, ………….. — Richard R Balsamo, MD (@balsamo_r) September 4, 2020

Or in the case of Trump, 2016-surprise.

***

