Sharyl Attkisson seemed less than surprised by yet another BOMBSHELL from our trusted and totally unbiased friends in the media. They probably should have known better than to try and pretend Trump called a bunch of dead troops buried in a cemetery in France ‘losers’ but they get away with so much we suppose it didn’t even occur to them that people would have receipts.

It’s almost like Sharyl knows the media. Huh.

And yet they keep doubling down.

Or tripling down? Can someone quadruple down?

Uh-huh.

Psh, we’ve been extremely irritated for the past four years, what’s another few months?

Or in the case of Trump, 2016-surprise.

