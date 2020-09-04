https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/09/04/this-is-pathetic-guess-whose-name-is-on-the-list-of-190-law-enforcement-officials-endorsing-joe-biden-hint-summer-of-love/

The Biden campaign is touting endorsements from almost two hundred “law enforcement officials”:

Over 190 law enforcement officials announced their endorsement of Joe Biden today. https://t.co/yFzwBgqyvn — Axios (@axios) September 4, 2020

What’s the name of one such “law enforcement official”? Don’t be drinking anything when reading this:

LOL. Seattle Mayor Jenny “Summer of Love” Durkan, who let people die in the CHOP autonomous zone, is on this list of “law enforcement officials” https://t.co/6qawCcpoT4 — Matt Wolking (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@MattWolking) September 4, 2020

Bwa-ha-ha! Come ON.

Bahhhahahahahha… this is pathetic🤣 . . Seattle mayor on the list 🤣 Trump landslide incoming! — David Lo-Pan 🇺🇸 (@XeroeKC) September 4, 2020

#Biden how are mayors who support #DefundPolice considered law enforcement officials on your list of police officers who endorse you? https://t.co/3IU9Akc5fM — Harley’s Place (@earlson888) September 4, 2020

This is absolutely hilarious…. 190 swampy AG’s, mayor’s and a couple of left-wing sheriffs versus every single police Union that has endorsed Trump???? 😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣 — 🇺🇲 Independent New Englander for Trump🇺🇲 (@Miabella4u) September 4, 2020

How is the Mayor that let CHAZ happen counted as a law enforcement official https://t.co/TOHYpMULbH — Burn Down M&M World (@LiamCFallon) September 4, 2020

The Biden campaign will take the “law enforcement” support where they can get it. The full list can be viewed here.

Meanwhile…

