https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/judge-tosses-kanye-west-virginia-presidential-ballot-alleging-fraud

A Virginia judge on Thursday ordered Kanye West’s name to be removed from the state’s presidential election ballot, accusing the rapper’s campaign of fraudulent behavior.

The ruling was delivered just a week after the Virginia Elections Board announced West had secured the required 5,000 voter signatures and 13 electors’ oaths.

But Richmond Circuit Court Judge Joi Taylor ruled 11 of the 13 elector oaths that had been submitted were invalid, claiming some were “obtained by improper, fraudulent and/or misleading means.”

The case had been brought by a law firm with ties to prominent Democrats, who sued on behalf of two people who alleged they were tricked into signing their oaths, The Associated Press reported.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

