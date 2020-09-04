https://www.westernjournal.com/trump-admin-praises-federal-agents-taking-antifa-agitator/
Attorney General William Barr commended federal agents on Friday for tracking down Michael Reinoehl, the antifa member wanted for allegedly murdering a Trump supporter at a protest in Portland last weekend. A member of a federal fugitive task force fatally shot Reinoehl while attempting to detain him in Lacey, Washington, on Thursday. “The streets of…
