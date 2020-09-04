https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/fracking-pennsylvania-biden-campaign-speech/2020/09/04/id/985465

President Donald Trump has accused his Democrat opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, of running “a fraud campaign,” having other people write his speeches, and of having “no idea what’s happening.”

“It’s a fraud campaign,” Trump told the Washington Examiner on Thursday, after a campaign event in Western Pennsylvania. “The whole thing is a fraud, and it’s not him, it is other people that are writing his scripts. He has no idea what’s happening. He was totally against fracking, right? Then all of a sudden, three days ago, he saw what was happening here.”

The Trump campaign has repeatedly attacked Biden in local Pennsylvania ads saying that he will ban fracking after Biden appeared to vow to ban fracking during one of the Democratic Party’s primary debates. But in a speech he gave in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, earlier this week, Biden reiterated that he will not ban fracking if elected president. He previously promised to allow fracking to continue, but to cease new leases for fracking on federal lands.

“I’m not for banning fracking. Let’s say that again. I’m not for banning fracking — no matter how many times Donald Trump lies about me,” Biden said in Pittsburgh.

