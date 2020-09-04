https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5f52d5001852e24a8c212f3e
The marches were expected to last the whole day, spanning across the coronavirus-riddled city including the Shrine of Remembrance and Parliament House with police ready to issue fines….
Justin Fryer reviewed £15,000 worth of products last month, giving five-star approval on items from smartphones to electric scooters on average once every four hours….
The 111 First programme is intended to schedule slots at A&E to help maintain social distancing in hospitals, or direct patients to other services such as a GP or pharmacist….
Minneapolis burns after a mostly peaceful Black Lives Matter protest. Don’t believe your lying eyes. Believe the fake news “journalists” at the Washington Post. This is the the crap salad the far left…
EXCLUSIVE: Passengers arriving at Terminal 5 this afternoon posted photographs of lines of people standing in line awaiting to get through passport control and enter the country officially….