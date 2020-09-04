http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/wsGVvMLKF_Q/

Turkey’s supreme court ruled that extending Unsal’s detention would endanger his life, the BBC reported on Friday. Unsal’s release comes one week after his colleague, fellow human rights lawyer Ebru Timtik, died after 238 days on hunger strike.

Both lawyers were jailed on terrorism charges that they denied. The court assigned Unsal and Timtik long prison sentences, which were criticized by rights and legal groups as politically motivated.

Timtik received more than 13 years in jail while Unsal was ordered to serve ten years and six months “on allegations of terror offenses for their links to an outlawed Marxist group” in Turkey called The Revolutionary People’s Liberation Party-Front (DHKP-C), which “has carried out several deadly attacks” in the country, according to the report.

