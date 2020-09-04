https://dailycaller.com/2020/09/03/air-force-veteran-food-lion-american-flag/

A U.S. Air Force Veteran quit his grocery store job when he found out he could not wear his American flag face covering.

69-year-old Gary Dean, who worked at Food Lion in Havelock, N.C., received word that his face covering, which had a print of an American flag on it, was prohibited by the company which does not allow employees to wear “clothing with writing, insignia, or symbols,” according to ABC 6, Philadelphia.

An Air Force veteran said he quit his job in Havelock, North Carolina, when he was told he could not wear an American flag face covering.​ https://t.co/dXqMY8Lch8 — ABC 7 Chicago (@ABC7Chicago) September 3, 2020

Dean said he had worn the mask for months, per the report.

“I love this country,” he said. “I love that my dad went off and fought for my country, nearly got killed for this country but came back and raised a family. I love everything about that flag. So, yeah, that is my priority.”

In a statement, Food Lion said that “all face coverings must adhere to standards set by the company and communicated to each of our more than 77,000 associates.” (Related:The 2020 Mask Debate: Here Are The Extreme Reactions To Mask Requirements)

“The dress code is meant to ensure a consistent and professional representation of our associates inside of our stores,” the statement read, per the report.