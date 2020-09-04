https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/stunning-joe-biden-reads-end-quote-reading-social-security-speech-off-teleprompter-video/

Joe Biden came out of his basement on Friday for a short press conference on the economy.

During his statement read from a Teleprompter Biden reads “end of quote” after making debunked Social Security claim.

If it’s on the teleprompter — he’s going to read it.

He needs a better staff.

It really is unbelievable that Democrats think this is their guy to take on Trump.

