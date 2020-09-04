https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/stunning-joe-biden-reads-end-quote-reading-social-security-speech-off-teleprompter-video/

Joe Biden came out of his basement on Friday for a short press conference on the economy.

During his statement read from a Teleprompter Biden reads “end of quote” after making debunked Social Security claim.

If it’s on the teleprompter — he’s going to read it.

He needs a better staff.

It really is unbelievable that Democrats think this is their guy to take on Trump.

Joe Biden reads “end of quote” after making debunked Social Security claim🤪 Joe Biden is the Ron Burgundy of politics. If it’s on the teleprompter he will read it. Clearly not the sharpest tool in the shed… no wonder China desperately wants him to win! pic.twitter.com/Q4EWZwJkUv — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 4, 2020

