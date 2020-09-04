http://conservativehq.com/node/33226



As we have explained in several columns the Democrats do not plan to win the 2020 election. Instead they plan a coup, for which the Republicans and perhaps the Trump campaign appear to be totally unprepared.

The reason for this apparent lack of preparedness is that the GOP and the Trump campaign assume they are facing the conventional Election Day threats of being inundated with mail-in ballots, garden variety vote fraud, such as individuals casting multiple in-person ballots, and the chaos attendant to conducting an election in the midst of media-generated pandemic hysteria.

All those things will happen, but they are not what will determine the outcome of the election in the Democrats’ favor. To get rid of President Trump and to seize power permanently Democrats will rely on the principles of unconventional warfare.

Here’s how it will work:

Prior to the election, Democrat election officials, citing “systemic racism” will announce hundreds of new polling places will be opened in heavily Democrat urban areas in Democrat-controlled swing states, such as North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin.

Election Day morning Democrats across the country will refuse to show-up to open the in-person voting sites in Republican areas, citing the danger of catching COVID-19. Without Democrat poll workers the polls cannot open. Meanwhile, in heavily Democrat areas the polls will open on time.

Violent demonstrations will break out in suburban areas, thugs claiming to oppose “systemic racism” will show up outside suburban polling places.

As Election Day progresses, citing “systemic racism” Democrats will file multiple lawsuits to keep the polls in heavily Democrat urban areas open past the statutory closing time. Rather than ask for the same extensions in heavily Republican areas the befuddled GOP will do nothing.

Once the polls close and the counting begins President Trump will look like he is ahead, but Democrat election officials across the country will announce unspecified problems counting the ballots.

Democrat election officials in Trump states, such as in Harris, Bexar and Dallas counties in Texas and Broward, Palm Beach and Leon counties in Florida will claim they cannot certify a winner by their respective states’ statutory deadlines, holding in abeyance certification of the Electoral College votes Trump needs to finally be declared the winner.

President Trump, citing available information, will declare victory. Joe Biden will likewise declare victory and acuse President Trump of refusing to concede defeat and using voter suppression to stay in office by cancelling the votes of “black and brown people.”

Arguing “systemic racism” Democrats will go to court to overturn state statutory deadlines for submitting mail-in ballots, such as Florida’s “must arrive by Election Day” rule. Instead, Far Left Democrat judges will substitute their own arbitrary and capricious “standards” of what constitutes a legally cast ballot.

While Democrat election officials are holding the count open, Far Left organizations and activists will sue to count thousands, perhaps millions, of ballots that are on their face defective or have been suddenly “found” outside the normal chain of custody.

President Trump will criticize the Democrats’ plan to “lawyer their way to the White House” but major news organizations will side with the Democrats and call upon President Trump to concede.

While the count is being held open, huge, and often violent “count every vote” riots will be well-coordinated across the country. County court houses, election offices and the federal court houses where election-related lawsuits are being argued will be targeted.

Massive and violent demonstrations and riots will be set-off in Washington, DC to intimidate the Supreme Court.

Social media platforms will ban President Trump, claiming his posts criticizing the Democrats’ plan to “lawyer their way to the White House” are fanning civil unrest.

The military leadership quietly tells President Trump they will refuse any order to put down the riots with troops.

December 8, 2020, the day all recounts and electoral disputes related to the presidential election are, by law, supposed to be resolved passes with Democrat election officials still withholding certification of the election and Far Left instigated lawsuits remain unresolved.

The riots continue and grow in intensity.

December 14, 2020, the meeting of the Electors mandated by the Constitution cannot take place because Democrat election officials continue to refuse to certify the results and lawsuits are still ongoing.

The riots continue and grow in intensity.

January 2, 2021, Speaker Pelosi convenes the House of Representatives and, citing the precedents established in the 1985 election in Indiana’s Eighth Congressional District, refuses to seat enough newly elected Republican Members of Congress to keep the House in Democrat hands, and prevents the House from fulfilling its constitutional role in deciding a disputed presidential election.

Mitch McConnell seats newly elected Democrats creating a 50-50 tie in the Senate, with defiant RINO Senators Mitt Romney and Lisa Murkowski threatening to vote with the Democrats on all organizational matters. The Senate Parliamentarian rules Vice President Mike Pence may not vote to break the tie on such matters.

January 6, 2021 arrives and the Supreme Court has been unable to resolve the multiple appeals from lawsuits filed over the counting of ballots, leaving the election still undecided on the day the Electoral College ballots are supposed to be publicly counted and the winner of the election officially announced.

The riots continue and grow in intensity, surrounding the White House, the Capitol, Supreme Court, and other key federal buildings. DC police are ordered to stand down and multiple rioters enter the White House grounds and are apprehended by the increasingly hard-pressed Secret Service.

January 20, 2021, because Chief Justice Roberts is still seeking consensus on the Supreme Court, the election remains undecided on Inauguration Day. According to the Presidential Succession Act of 1947, Speaker Pelosi will act as president until the House resolves the contingent election for president or the Senate picks a vice president to replace Pelosi as acting president ex officio.

Acting President Pelosi demands that President Trump vacate the White House and declares that all Trump appointees are fired, and their authority is revoked.

The riots continue and grow in intensity, surrounding the White House, the Capitol, Supreme Court, and other key federal buildings. Some minor federal buildings are broken into and torched because the Federal Protective Service is overwhelmed and with the DC police stand down order firefighters are unable to get through.

Bureaucrats across the government and the leaders of the military announce they will follow acting president Pelosi’s orders; Trump appointees are put under armed escort and removed from their offices. The Secret Service escorts President Trump from the White House to an “undisclosed location” ostensibly for his own protection.

The riots continue and grow in intensity, more buildings in Washington, DC are torched.

Seeing the writing on the wall, Chief Justice Roberts announces that a 5-4 majority of the Supreme Court consisting of he and Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Stephen G. Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan have found in favor of the Biden campaign and Democrat election officials, thus setting the stage for the Electoral College to meet and officially elect Joe Biden as 46th President of the United States.

Could the above scenario really happen? Democrats seem to think it could because they have been preparing the information warfare battlefield to justify it. The question is, will Republicans and the Trump campaign be prepared to fight back?

