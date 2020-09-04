https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/unemployment-drops-8-4-1-4-million-jobs-added/

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — The economy added 1.4 million jobs in August, and the unemployment rate fell to 8.4%, the Labor Department reported on Friday, as hiring has slowed from prior months.

Economists had expected about 1.3 million new jobs and an unemployment rate of 9.8%.

After record job gains in June as the economy clawed back some of the massive job losses from the economic shutdown of the spring, hiring slowed later in the summer. Employers have rehired only about half the 22 million workers laid off because of the pandemic.

