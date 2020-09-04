https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/update-atlantics-jeffrey-goldbergs-hit-piece-president-trump-garbage-foia-documents-even-john-bolton-prove/

Far left journalist Jeffrey Goldberg posted a ridiculous hit piece on President Trump on Thursday in The Atlantic. The BS hit piece comes as President Trump continues to surge in the polls following the RNC convention and continued leftist riots across the country.

In the garbage report Goldberg uses anonymous sources to accuse President Trump of disparaging US veterans and war heroes.

This was an ugly piece. One attack on President Trump for not attending a World War I cemetery in France was debunked years ago by the White House but Goldberg decided to run the smear anyway.

President Trump addressed the smears on Thursday night when returning from another massive campaign event in Pennsylvania.

President Trump denied the ridiculous reports saying the report was “unthinkable.”

Of course CNN had to have Goldberg on to claim his piece was supported by anonymous sources – they couldn’t pass this up – what are the odds this was planned weeks ago?

Atlantic editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg explains why he used unnamed sources in report about Trump insulting dead soldiers: “They don’t want to be inundated with angry tweets and all the rest…”https://t.co/s2ESFCOMi0 — from @MikeBrestDC at @dcexaminer pic.twitter.com/IAANsJuIgH — Daniel Chaitin (@danielchaitin7) September 4, 2020

This is not the first time Jeffrey Goldberg of the Atlantic created such garbage and everyone with a sense of reality knows it:

The Atlantic piece was a false political attack. Instead of Joe Biden trying to win support from our military & police, the fake news media attacks President Trump to try to diminish his obvious love & support for our American heroes. Don’t be fooled. https://t.co/IelA5UF6Po — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) September 4, 2020

Back in 2002 the Atlantic published an article about Saddam Hussein’s ties with Al Qaeda written by Jeffrey Goldberg and in 2010 he claimed his piece started the war:

Of course Goldberg was also involved in the Russia collusion scam:

‘Garbage’ like The Atlantic, ALWAYS remains garbage. 👇👇 https://t.co/G9BjOgII5s — Murph 👌 (@murphtoday) September 4, 2020

One of the largest stakeholders in the Atlantic gave $600,000 to Biden’s campaign in June:

Just your friendly reminder that @TheAtlantic majority-stake owner @laurenepowell has given $610,600 to the @JoeBiden

Victory Fund in June and the maximum-allowed $2,800 to his personal campaign. She has an invested interest in seeing @realDonaldTrump

lose in November. 🤔 — Joey Vazquez (@JV3MRC) September 4, 2020

Of course, those in the know know Goldberg is a piece of work:

Goebbels would be proud…to go back to 2018 and put together a propaganda piece like this…@TheAtlantic and @JeffreyGoldberg are actually channeling Orwell as well…

It’s all lies…Goldberg and the Atlantic know it…but they have become devoted to lies as a business model https://t.co/PkWQ1nzzRv — Tony Shaffer (@T_S_P_O_O_K_Y) September 4, 2020

Unfortunately for Goldberg, FOIA documents on the subject show that the reason President Trump didn’t visit a cemetery in Europe was not due to Goldberg’s claim that Trump hates the military, it was due to the Navy cancelling Trump’s flight due to rain:

Regarding the lede of this story: I obtained documents from the Navy via #FOIA about Trump’s 2018 trip to Aisne-Marne American Cemetery near Paris and the documents say his transport was canceled by the Navy due to rain. https://t.co/oNWsvAPy1z pic.twitter.com/keFtW7QC8b — Jason Leopold (@JasonLeopold) September 4, 2020

In addition, John Bolton, in his book undercuts the validity of the Goldberg piece:

John Bolton was a witness at the scene, where President Trump allegedly said these things. If Trump had said them, Bolton would certainly have included them in his tell-all book. But Bolton didn’t.https://t.co/Dbk64o7urP — AM 870 The Answer (@am870theanswer) September 4, 2020

It’s so sad and disgusting that the media in the US today is so far left and dishonest today that real news is considered lies and fake new hit pieces on President Trump are considered the news.

