Far left journalist Jeffrey Goldberg posted a ridiculous hit piece on President Trump on Thursday in The Atlantic.  The BS hit piece comes as President Trump continues to surge in the polls following the RNC convention and continued leftist riots across the country.

In the garbage report Goldberg uses anonymous sources to accuse President Trump of disparaging US veterans and war heroes.

This was an ugly piece. One attack on President Trump for not attending a World War I cemetery in France was debunked years ago by the White House but Goldberg decided to run the smear anyway.

Brittany Jacobs (left) watches as her 6-year-old son Christian meets President Trump in Section 60 of Arlington National Cemetery. The boy’s father, Marine Sgt. Christopher Jacobs, was killed in 2011.

President Trump addressed the smears on Thursday night when returning from another massive campaign event in Pennsylvania.

President Trump denied the ridiculous reports saying the report was “unthinkable.”

Of course CNN had to have Goldberg on to claim his piece was supported by anonymous sources – they couldn’t pass this up – what are the odds this was planned weeks ago?

This is not the first time Jeffrey Goldberg of the Atlantic created such garbage and everyone with a sense of reality knows it:

Back in 2002 the Atlantic published an article about Saddam Hussein’s ties with Al Qaeda written by Jeffrey Goldberg and in 2010 he claimed his piece started the war:

Of course Goldberg was also involved in the Russia collusion scam:

One of the largest stakeholders in the Atlantic gave $600,000 to Biden’s campaign in June:

Of course, those in the know know Goldberg is a piece of work:

Unfortunately for Goldberg, FOIA documents on the subject show that the reason President Trump didn’t visit a cemetery in Europe was not due to Goldberg’s claim that Trump hates the military, it was due to the Navy cancelling Trump’s flight due to rain:

In addition, John Bolton, in his book undercuts the validity of the Goldberg piece:

It’s so sad and disgusting that the media in the US today is so far left and dishonest today that real news is considered lies and fake new hit pieces on President Trump are considered the news. 

