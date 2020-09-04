https://davidharrisjr.com/steven/washington-post-op-ed-suggests-americans-may-need-to-prepare-for-war-on-election-night-if-biden-doesnt-win-in-a-landslide/

Rosa Brooks, a law professor at Georgetown University wrote an op-ed for the Washington Post. She allegedly studied what would happen in various scenarios, but she left one out. She claims that unless Joe Biden wins in a landslide in November, you need to prepare for war. But here is the thing. She claims the violence would come from Trump supporters but not Biden’s.

Think about that for a moment. She is saying that antifa and BLM would remain calm but that Trump supporters would create a violent scenario. Call Vegas and get me the odds on such a bet. I sense a money-making opportunity. But one thing bothers me. She checked every possibility and left one. That would be a Trump landslide win.

Are you telling me that antifa and BLM would take that lying down? And why would Trump supporters hit the streets? They actually have jobs and pay taxes. But Brooks did check several possibilities. Biden winning in a landslide. Biden barely winning. Trump winning the electoral college and Biden winning the popular vote. And finally, a period of uncertainty as Democrats are slow in manufacturing voters. (I added the manufacturing of votes.)

If Biden wins in a landslide results in a peaceful transmission of power. I thought the Democrats were all saying the military would have to go in and blast Trump out of the WH.

Perspective: The election will likely spark violence — and a constitutional crisis. In every scenario except a Biden landslide, our simulation ended catastrophically. https://t.co/E3tugZBuBj — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 3, 2020

But, it was rigged. Who did she use to play Trump supporters? Michael Steel, Trey Grayson and Bill Kristol. Three NeverTrump charter members. Why would they want to make Trump supporters look bad? Besides everything that is. All have said they support Biden.

“In each scenario, Team Trump — the players assigned to simulate the Trump campaign and its elected and appointed allies — was ruthless and unconstrained right out of the gate, and Team Biden struggled to get out of reaction mode.”

Brooks claims that in each scenario except for a Biden landslide win would end in violence. But hold the boat. Why would Trump supporters cause violence if their candidate won reelection? Again, I call your attention to who they had play Trump supporters.

From The Daily Caller

“Team Biden repeatedly called for peaceful protests, while Team Trump encouraged provocateurs to incite violence, then used the resulting chaos to justify sending federalized Guard units or active-duty military personnel into American cities to ‘restore order,’ leading to still more violence. (The exercises underscored the tremendous power enjoyed by an incumbent president: Biden can call a news conference, but Trump can call in the 82nd Airborne.)”

“Mass mobilization is no guarantee that our democracy will survive — but if things go as badly as our exercises suggest they might, a sustained, nonviolent protest movement may be America’s best and final hope.”

In my not so humble opinion, this is what I think would happen in each scenario:

TRUMP WINS ELECTORAL COLLEGE BUT LOSES POPULAR VOTE

Antifa and BLM will hit the streets, loot, burn and assault.

BIDEN BARELY WINS ELECTORAL COLLEGE AND POPULAR VOTE

Antifa and BLM will hit the streets, loot, burn and assault.

BIDEN WINS IN A LANDSLIDE

Antifa and BLM will hit the streets, loot, burn and assault.

THERE IS A PERIOD OF UNCERTAINTY

Antifa and BLM will hit the streets, loot, burn and assault.

TRUMP WINS IN A LANDSLIDE

Antifa and BLM will hit the streets, loot, burn and assault. Then BLM will insist Trump step down and turn the country over to Maxine Waters.

