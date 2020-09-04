https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/watch-live-cfp-all-night-marxist-protests-across-usa-rochester-portland-los-angeles-dc/

An oblique tactic the DNC is using to suppress turnout in GOP areas follows.

Note by most State & Local Law is, for polls to be open, they need observers from at least two parties/alignments. Criteria not met, poll can’t be opened.

Here’s the Rub. Fear has reduced a great number of reliable Democrat volunteers. More than 50% in a couple areas, REPUBLICAN areas. Without Democrats OR INDEPENDENTS, MANY POLLS CAN’T OPEN.

CALL YOUR COUNTY CLERK TO POLL WATCH.

IF YOU ARE A REGISTERED DEMOCRAT VOTING FOR TRUMP, YOU CAN VOLUNTEER TO BE A POLL WATCHER. YOUR REGISTRATION IS ALL THAT MATTERS.

IF YOU ARE THINKING OF CHANGING PARTIES, WAIT, VOLUNTEER AT YOUR COUNTY CLERK.

