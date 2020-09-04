https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/watch-live-kayleigh-beats-the-press-2/

The Atlantic really stuck it’s neck out on this one: unnamed, anonymous sources versus a litany of named and on-the-record sources, including Bolton of all people. Americans can smell bullsh– from a mile away, and the Goldberg piece reeks of it.

Tell me… this allegedly happened in 2018, but The Atlantic sat on it until now? Until now when Trump is surging in the polls as Americans realize the DNC tacitly condones rioting, looting, murder, and mayhem. I don’t buy it. And I suspect few do.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

