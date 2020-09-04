https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-police-rush-out-on-street-to-clear-antifa-after-they-mourn-death-of-fellow-extremist

Law enforcement officials rushed out on to the streets of Portland on Thursday night to clear Antifa members out of the area after they reportedly were mourning the death of Antifa extremist Michael Reinoehl, who was killed by authorities earlier in the day after he pulled a gun on officers as they attempted to arrest him for fatally shooting a right-wing activist.

The Portland Police Department outlined the night’s violence:

As the group marched in the street, several group members were seen wearing helmets, gas masks, and carrying shields. Support vehicles also traveled with the group as they moved towards the Kelly Building. As the group arrived at the Kelly Building, East Burnside Street was blocked in both directions and group members stood in the street. … Some group members came on to the property, while others threw projectiles such as rocks and plastic water bottles towards the Kelly Building from the street. Group members continued to throw projectiles, some of which hit vehicles parked in the Kelly Building parking lot. Others were seen spray painting the west side of the Kelly Building. Despite several warnings, the group’s criminal actions continued on. At 11:25 p.m., the group was told over loudspeaker to stop throwing projectiles towards the Kelly Building. … At 11:58 p.m., targeted arrests were made of subjects who continued to throw rocks towards the building, parked vehicles, and officers. At 12:25 a.m., a vehicle traveling eastbound on East Burnside Street, drove through the crowd, narrowly missing people in the group. The vehicle was later stopped by officers and cited.

Video highlighted online shows Portland law enforcement officials clearing the streets at the Kelly Penumbra building, where Antifa supporters reportedly have been mourning the death of Reinoehl.

Portland Police rush out to clear #antifa rioters at the Kelly Penumbra police building. People there have been mourning the death of Portland antifa Michael Reinoehl, who killed Aaron Danielson last weekend. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/eTuAmmzGDb — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 4, 2020

Photos show messages on the street reportedly written by the Antifa supporters mourning Reinoehl’s death, including the claim that Portland police “murdered Michael Reinoehl.”

What’s disturbing to me is the message that calls Reinoehl the “best ally ever.” Not only do antifa not rebuke his murderous actions, they praise it over & over. Antifa also put up a poster nearby featuring quotes from convicted murderer & fugitive Assata Shakur. pic.twitter.com/4EdZ8fsYA5 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 4, 2020

On Thursday night, law enforcement officials killed 48-year-old Michael Forest Reinoehl, an Antifa extremist, when they attempted to arrest him in connection to the shooting death of Aaron “Jay” Danielson last Saturday in Portland.

Officials said that Reinoehl “was killed during the encounter in Lacey, Wash., southwest of Seattle, when a federal fugitive task force moved to apprehend him,” The New York Times reported. “An arrest warrant had been issued by the Portland police earlier Thursday.”

The incident happened shortly after Reinoehl gave an interview to VICE News in which he said that he had “no choice” but to shoot Danielson.

“Lots of lawyers suggest that I shouldn’t even be saying anything, but I feel it’s important that the world at least gets a little bit of what’s really going on because there’s been a lot of propaganda put out there,” Reinoehl said. “I had no choice, I mean, I had a choice, I could have sat there and watched them kill a friend of mine of color, but I wasn’t gonna do that.”

