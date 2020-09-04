https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-trump-campaign-savages-nancy-pelosi-salon-controversy-in-new-ad

On Friday, the Trump campaign released a brutal ad savaging House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for getting a hair blow out at a salon in San Francisco without a wearing a mask and then having the audacity to claim she fell victim to a “set up” after getting caught.

Throughout the two-minute ad, Nancy Pelosi is constantly referred to as “Nancy Antoinette,” a reference to the French queen Marie Antoinette, who has (though falsely) been characterized throughout history as a superficial elitist that cared little for the people. “Let them eat cake,” she apocryphally said. Interspersed throughout are video and audio clips of Pelosi advising people to wear masks all the while not wearing a mask herself when visiting eSalon in San Francisco. The ad reaches its most unsettling moment when clips show Erica Kious, the salon’s owner, lamenting about how online trolls have threatened to destroy her business for revealing the truth about Pelosi’s behavior.

“Blow them out of office this November,” the ad says in closing. Take a look:

As the Daily Wire reported, the GoFundMe page for Erica Kious has performed exceptionally within 24 hours of going live. As of this writing, it has now garnered close to $200k and is steadily climbing.

“Erica Kious, a single mother of two and owner of eSalon, where House Speaker Nancy Pelosi got her hair done on Monday, is now being forced to shut down and relocate her business and family due to outrage and threats she is receiving,” the page claims.

“A maskless House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited eSalon on Monday afternoon for a wash and blow-out, despite local ordinances keeping salons closed amid the coronavirus pandemic,” it continues. “San Francisco’s coronavirus guidelines allowed hair salons to reopen their businesses for outdoor services starting Tuesday, with clients seen one at a time. Haircuts are permitted, according to the guidance, but shampooing and hair coloring services are not.”

Earlier this week, Kious found herself at the center of a leftist hate storm when surveillance video emerged of Pelosi visiting her salon for a wash and blowout in violation of local ordinances that kept salons closed. In the video, Pelosi was also not wearing a mask, which Kious found “disrespectful,” considering that her business and her employees have been suffering under policies that Pelosi has vocally supported.

In response to the online backlash, Pelosi actually demanded that the salon apologize, saying she was victim to a “setup.”

“So I take responsibility for falling for a setup. And that’s all I’m going to say on that,” Pelosi said. “I think that this salon owes me an apology, for setting me up. I take responsibility for trusting the word of the neighborhood salon that I’ve been to over the years many times, and when they said, ‘We’re able to accommodate people one person at a time.’ I trusted that.”

“The salon owes me an apology for setting me up,” she added.

