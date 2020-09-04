http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/5HoAcneuaqI/

Donald Trump’s campaign team capitalized on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) salon scandal, highlighting her party’s hypocrisy on coronavirus rules and restrictions.

The ad features a collection of clips showing the severity of the impact coronavirus-related restrictions have had on Americans — from mask fines to the mass shutdown of businesses specializing in personal care services, such as salons. It even briefly featured Shelley Luther, the Dallas hair salon owner who spent two days in jail for reopening her business.

“No one is above the law,” Pelosi says in the video, with the chyron reading, “Except Nancy Antoinette.”

It then shows footage of Pelosi walking through the San Francisco hair salon without a mask alongside media commentary on the scandal and her refusal to take responsibility.

“‘Let them get a blowout,’ — Nancy Antoinette,” words on the screen read, shifting to a brief clip of the speaker’s other “Nancy Antoinette” moment earlier this year, when she showcased gourmet ice cream from a pricey refrigerator after refusing to replenish the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).

The ad ends with a call to action: “Blow them out of office this November”:

Pelosi has refused to take responsibility for her actions, claiming ignorance and concluding that she was “set up” by the salon, and demanding an apology. The salon owner, Erica Kious, has refused to bow to Pelosi, telling America that the speaker’s allegations are “totally false and outrageous.”

She said in part:

For the Speaker of the House of the United States to go on TV and falsely claim she was set up, and publicly defame me and send out PR firms to spin more lies … is bad enough, but for Speaker Pelosi to frame herself as a victim under a total false narrative while small businesses and workers all over California, the state she represents in Congress, suffer and struggle just to survive is beyond shameful.

“I don’t owe anyone an apology; Mrs. Pelosi owes the entire country an apology,” she added.

This is far from Pelosi’s only “Nancy Antoinette” moment. The speaker was widely mocked after a tone-deaf appearance on The Late Late Show with James Cordon earlier this year, showcasing gourmet frozen treats in a $24,000 refrigerator:

