https://redstate.com/nick-arama/2020/09/04/what-the-heck-joe-biden-reads-the-instruction-line-off-the-teleprompter-again-trump-jr.-finishes-him-off/
About The Author
Related Posts
‘I’ll Sit Here And Wait’: Brian Mast Demands Name Of One Fallen Service Member Whose Death Doesn’t Justify Soleimani Strike
January 14, 2020
REVIEW: ‘The Outsider’ Gets Even Crazier In New Episode ‘Dark Uncle’
January 20, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Pets
Fishing
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy