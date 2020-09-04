The Post reports it’s not clear what training programs the memo is referring to, but notes Fox News recently shared a critical report of Obama-era diversity and inclusion efforts.

The memo insists that “the President, and his Administration, are fully committed to the fair and equal treatment of all individuals in the United States.”

The report comes as racial tensions and demands for an end to systemic racism and police brutality have gripped the nation for months.

The issue has sparked renewed attention after the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died in Minneapolis police custody. Subsequent high-profile deaths of Black Americans while in police custody or without committing a crime have fanned the flames of the issues as well.