https://amgreatness.com/2020/09/04/white-professor-at-george-washington-university-admits-to-pretending-to-be-black/

A professor at George Washington University is facing widespread backlash after admitting that, after years of pretending to be black, she is actually White, according to CNN.

The professor is Jessica Krug, who teaches African and Latin-American Studies, and has written numerous papers on Africa and Latin America, repeatedly citing her own alleged heritage from both continents. However, Krug confessed to the racial lie in a blog post on the website Medium titled “The Truth, and the Anti-Black Violence of My Lies.”

After admitting that she was born as “a White Jewish child in suburban Kansas City,” she denounced her race of birth and “assumed identities within a blackness that I had no right to claim.” She even lists the multiple different races that she falsely claimed to be, starting with “North African blackness, then US-rooted blackness, then Caribbean-rooted Bronx blackness.”

In her confession, she flagellated herself for her actions, describing them as “the very epitome of violence, of thievery, and appropriation,” further describing herself as “a culture leech.”

Students who had taken her classes were shocked at the truth, recalling how she frequently talked about her “heritage,” citing her own experiences as a black woman, and often speaking in Spanish during class. George Washington University is currently investigating, according to a spokeswoman, but “cannot comment further on personnel matters.”

The incident is similar to other high-profile cases of White people pretending to be black in order to fit in with far-left “racial justice” activists. Among the most prominent examples prior to Krug are Rachel Dolezal, also a professor and a former NAACP chapter leader before her family ousted her as White, and Shaun King, a prominent leader in the Black Lives Matter movement whose biological parents are White. Both Dolezal and King resorted to artificially darkening their own skins, as well as adopting “stereotypically black” hairdos.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

