Joe Biden and his campaign seem to have a problem with calling out anti-Semites. Yesterday in Kenosha, Wisconsin, Biden met with the family of Jacob Blake, Jr. There is only one response to that action that anyone should have – why did he do that?

Jacob Blake, Sr., father of the man shot by Kenosha police as he tried to flee from them, has been revealed as racist and anti-Semitic through social media postings. In 2020, if everyone is to be canceled over past social media posts, shouldn’t people be somewhat curious about this man’s thoughts as the media and Democrats turn his son into a victim of police abuse? Biden took a knee to the Blake family to appease Black Lives Matter and shore up points with black voters.

The media and anti-police Democrats began making the case for Jacob Blake, Jr. – he’s an innocent victim of police violence against black men – as soon as the shooting happened. Then some truths started coming out of his criminal history and abusive history against women, including the woman he digitally raped just before police tried to arrest him after he violated a restraining order. And, Blake, Jr. had three of his six kids in his vehicle as he attempted to flee police. All of this is to say the 29-year-old man isn’t a law-abiding citizen randomly attacked by the police.

At first, the parent that came to the forefront was Jacob Jr.’s mother. She seemed reasonable and calm. President Trump reached out to her by phone but she missed his call. She said afterward that she was sorry to miss it and would like to talk to him. She expressed her respect for the office. Democrats are desperate for President Trump to be blamed for the violence in the streets so by the time the March on Washington 2020 happened, the rest of the family came forward and let it rip. They are anti-Trump, anti-conservatives, and prone to make racist statements. Democrats were silent. The Blake family’s rhetoric has become more harsh and vocal with each day’s passing.

This week when President Trump went to Kenosha, he didn’t meet with the Blake family. Instead, he did what he should have done – he met with local business people, and local officials. He brought good news to the community – financial assistance and support from his administration to help rebuild the city after the violent riots and demonstrations. He met with law enforcement to thank them for their service.

When Joe Biden went to Kenosha, having been pressured to do so after Trump’s visit, he made a big deal out of meeting with Blake’s family, as well as a conversation with the younger Blake by phone. Jacob Blake, Jr. wasn’t killed by the police. He remains hospitalized. Biden said he met with the family for about an hour. No one asked him about the reports about Blake, Sr.’s history on social media. The offensive posts cited aren’t from very long ago. They are from 2018 and 2019.

Jacob Blake Jr.’s uncle Justin Blake (brother of Jacob, Sr.) told CNN that Blake’s family spoke to Biden about “the desire for better policies regarding social justice in America.” The family’s attorney released a statement after the visit.

.@AttorneyCrump’s statement on Vice President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden’s visit today with the family of #JacobBlake. pic.twitter.com/II0FvUzfHU — Ben Crump Law, PLLC (@BenCrumpLaw) September 3, 2020

The social media posts are anti-Semitic and racist.

Those posts show anti-Semitic comments (such as saying the Jews control the media), repeatedly refer to white people as “crackers” and “pinks” or “pink toes,” trash the Christian church, and refer to some women as “hoes.” In one post, he wrote, “Fresh out of Facebook penitentiary I say f*** the white man.” In 2019, he captioned a graphic that reads “white Jesus exposed as the biggest fraud unleashed on the planet,” with the following: “Crackers have never told the truth diabolical Liars.” The posts date to 2019 and 2018. His posts often criticized racial disparities in society and the mistreatment of Blacks, from slavery onward, such as when he wrote, “Not one North American penny should be donated to the rebuilding of Notre Dame until Flint’s water has been fixed. In 2018, he shared a photo of a boy peeing on a Donald Trump sign. Another post refers to “young Black coons.”

Blake,Sr. says it isn’t about politics. Yet, he refers to Trump as the “orange cracker” on Facebook.

“I’m not getting into politics. It’s all about my son, man. It has nothing to do with a photo op,” Blake said to CNN. His Facebook page is another story; for years, he’s been railing against Trump, referring to him as an “orange cracker.” “I know some dumb crackers but this orange cracker is the dumbest of them all,” Blake wrote. Jacob Blake Jr.’s Facebook page also contained this post but far fewer visible posts than his dad’s page.

None of this kind of discourse seems to bother Team Biden. It is more important to pander for the black vote. Earlier in the campaign, there was a kerfuffle caused by Linda Sarsour’s endorsement of Biden. She is the anti-Semitic co-founder of the Women’s March. Sansour is a follower of Farrakhan. She has since been kicked out of the Women’s March leadership because she is too much even for them. After Biden’s campaign distanced him from her endorsement (only after critics spoke up about it) more confusion was created as the campaign backtracked on the distancing.

But apparently, Biden’s team balked and covered to the Farrakhan lobby, with the Middle East Eye reporting that Ashley Allison, national coalitions director for the Biden campaign, told a group of “activists” that she was “sorry” for the initial Sarsour statement in an off-the-record call. “Historically, Republicans and Democrats have been quick to dismiss Muslim, Arab American, and especially Palestinian American voices, and I want to reiterate on behalf of all of us our support for your communities,” Biden foreign policy adviser Tony Blinken reportedly said, promising that Biden’s administration would be “genuinely inclusive.” But when pressed by CNN’s Jake Tapper about the story, top Biden aide Symone Sanders said the campaign “continue[s] to reject the views that Linda Sarsour has expressed.”

Huh? Sarsour’s endorsement was denounced before it wasn’t denounced? Is anti-Semitism acceptable or not? How many times have Democrats, Never Trumpers, and Biden himself painted Trump as racist? They do it on a daily basis. Surely the Biden campaign should have to answer for their pandering to anti-Semites and racists on their side of the aisle. During today’s press conference, not one journalist dared to ask such a question, though it was just yesterday that the Biden campaign was boasting about Joey B’s compassion as he gave the Blake family more than an hour of his time. I’ll not hold my breath for any questions about the anti-Semitism problem his campaign has in future press conferences.

