WHEATON, IL—Reports confirm local wife Tracy Schiff was approached on Friday by her husband Anthony after he noticed a bank charge for $450 at the neighborhood hair salon. According to sources, Tracy explained to Anthony the charges were part of an intricate setup, planned for weeks by a duplicitous hairstylist.

Utilizing the tactic known as the “Pelosi defense,” the woman claimed she had been set up when her husband saw the charge on their bank statement.

“This salon owes me an apology,” Tracy told her husband. “It was clearly a setup, meant to entrap me. I wasn’t even planning to get my hair done. The stylist lured me in and before I knew it, I was leaving with a cut, style, blowout, blonde glaze highlight treatment, and keratin frizz reduction.”

“I take responsibility for falling for a setup by a neighborhood salon I’ve gone to for many years,” she added.

Sources confirm Anthony forgave his wife for inadvertently succumbing to the scheme, and he went on to explain the $375 charge at the local golf pro shop was also part of an elaborately planned ambush.

