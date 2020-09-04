https://thepostmillennial.com/watch-woman-reveals-that-biden-campaign-provides-scripts-for-questioners-to-read

Presidential hopeful Joe Biden heard from residents of Kenosha today at a community meeting. One woman stepped up to the mic and revealed that the campaign had provided her with what to say, but that she would make her own remarks.

“Hello my name is Porsche Bennett,” the Kenosha Black Lives Matter activist said, “and I’m just going to be honest Mr. Biden, I was told to go off this paper but I can’t. You need the truth and I’m part of the truth.”

Joe Biden’s events are fake and all the questions are pre-written. “I’m just going to be honest, Mr Biden. I was told to go off this paper, but I can’t. We need the truth.” He isn’t ready for a debate with Trump. pic.twitter.com/8QxXzttbXH — Benny (@bennyjohnson) September 3, 2020

Earlier this summer, President Trump accused the Biden campaign of pre-screening questions, saying that Biden knew what was going to be asked before it was asked live.

He knew the questions and still couldn’t answer them. Lamestream Media being laughed at all over the world! https://t.co/TRX8XdaKgg — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2020

Reporters, speaking to The Daily Beast on condition of anonymity, said that the very idea that Biden would pre-screen questions was laughable.

It appears that in Kenosha today, per Bennett, her remarks and question were thoroughly pre-screened, as she declined to “go off the paper” she was given by the campaign, opting to speak her own words instead.

Shortly after the presser wrapped up the Washington Post‘s Jonathan Capehart reported that he spoke to Bennett who told him that she was provided the pre-written question by Black Lives Activists Kenosha (BLAK):

“I was supposed to read off this paper, but I can’t. I need to tell you the truth. It was just little specific demands that we wanted put out there … but I felt like much more was needed to be said. So I didn’t go off our demands strictly on the paper. I spoke straight from my heart … He needed to hear more of what was from our hearts,” Bennett said.

BREAKING…..Just spoke with Porsche Bennett, the young woman who said at @JoeBiden Kenosha event, “I was supposed to read off this paper, but I can’t. I need to tell you the truth.” 1/3 — Jonathan Capehart (@CapehartJ) September 3, 2020

After Bennett spoke, Biden responded and said that “Even though I’ve been involved with the African American community and the Civil Rights movement since I’ve been a junior in high school, segregated movie theatres, I can’t understand what it’s like to go out the door, send my son out the door, my daughter, and worry about just because they’re black they won’t come back. I can’t really, I can intellectually understand, but I can’t feel it.”

“I can’t understand what it’s like to go out the door, send my son out the door, my daughter, and worry about just because they’re black they won’t come back. I can’t really, I can intellectually understand, but I can’t feel it.” pic.twitter.com/fYVt9IcIoy — libby emmons (@libbyemmons) September 3, 2020

