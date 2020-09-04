https://www.dailywire.com/news/woman-repeatedly-punches-child-in-head-for-having-pro-trump-sign-police-report

Police in Boulder, Colorado, are searching for a woman that allegedly attacked a young boy earlier this week who was riding his bike while carrying a pro-Trump sign.

“The attack happened just after noon on Monday when the boy was riding his bike northbound on Folsom Street near Glenwood Drive,” CBS4 News reported. “Police said a woman on a moped passed him and spotted the sign that he had on the back of his bike.”

The woman then reportedly made a U-turn, approached the 12-year-old boy, and then started to punch him “in the back of the head and the arms” over his apparent support for the president.

“The woman then allegedly tried to take the sign away from the boy, but he was ‘using it to defend himself against the attack,’” CBS4 added. “The boy said he was struck between four and five times and also got scratched on the arm.”

The boy described the woman as being “white, in her late 20’s to mid-30’s with blondish brown hair past her shoulders,” according to The Denver Channel. “She was last seen wearing a small tan jacket, a blue shirt and blue jeans and was riding a grayish blue moped with a black seat.”

The boy’s father, Jesse Rosales, told police that she told the boy right before attacking him, “You want something to look at?” Rosales said that he plans to file criminal charges against the woman if she is located by law enforcement.

“Recalling the attack, the boy told Denver7 the woman ‘just looked at me and laughed’ as she passed him before she reportedly started hitting him,” The Denver Channel added. “The boy said he was confused as the attack was happening and told Denver7 he is disappointed with people who attack others solely for their political views.”

“I like showing what I believe in,” the boy said. “I didn’t want any conflict – I just wanted to show what I believe in.”

The boy told the local news station that he is now afraid to show his support for Trump.

“Just don’t attack people ‘cause what she did to me – that’s not okay,” the boy said.

