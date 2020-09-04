https://summit.news/2020/09/04/woman-screamed-at-by-blm-agitators-for-not-raising-her-fist-speaks-out/

Video of a group of black conservatives has gone viral, with them vowing support for President Trump and urging that others need to wake up to the duplicity of the black lives matter movement.

“As you can see, black conservatism is the new punk rock,” commented Nick Cunningham, one of the group seen recently at a protest in California.

Another, who goes by the moniker MAGA Hulk added “We’re the rebels! You wanna be cool, come join our cause.”

When the group were challenged by others charging that Trump says racist things about black people, they were ready for it.

“Like what?” MAGA Hulk asked?

“Nothing! You got nothing!” he added when there was no response.

“They can’t answer the question because they don’t have facts on their side. They don’t have any facts. They don’t do research. They don’t do any type of higher learning when it comes to what they believe,” he asserted.

Another man in the group declared “I believe the (Black Lives Matter) movement is fake.”

“It has nothing to do with advancing the lives of black people,” he continued, adding “Their main goal is to break up the patriarchal, like nuclear family. They want the men removed out of the family, which is what Democrats want also.”

“If BLM really cared about black lives, why would it be solely isolated to incidents where a black life is taken at the hands of a white cop?” the guy continued, noting “That happens less than one percent.”

“If you want to help us, let us tell you how you can help us. Don’t come in and tell us how you want to help us and don’t tell me that I’m oppressed because I’m not oppressed,” the guy urged.

“I’m a proud black American. I’m not oppressed,” he reiterated, adding “I’m one of the freest persons in this world.”

“I kneel for no man. I only kneel to God,” another within the group added.

It’s a scene that is very much on the increase, with figures indicating that a stunning 28 per cent of black Americans plan on voting for Trump.

This compares to 2016 when Trump attracted 8 per cent of the black vote while Hillary Clinton captured 89 per cent. Joe Biden is down to 66 per cent of the black vote, according to the poll by Atlas Intel.

Two separate polls also found that Trump’s support amongst African-Americans has doubled since 2016.

The Black Lives Matter movement seems to be backfiring after 3 straight months of violent riots and unrest.

Back in 2017 I said “20 points in 2020” and people laughed at me. Now it’s 2020 and the prognosis looks pretty grim for Democrats. Black people are waking up and breaking free. #BLEXIT @BLEXIT https://t.co/rwGb6AgfOY — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) August 31, 2020

