This is just stunning.

It is clear by now that the few Joe Biden public events are carefully crafted and planned so that Sleepy Joe does not forget what state he’s in.

But even the micromanaging is not helping old Joe.

On Friday Joe had a particularly awful day.

** Biden read off “end of quote” from his scripted speech.

** Biden botched the dramatic lines as so-called reporters asked him softball questions during his campaign stop.

And then the staff forgot to give Joe their scripted media list!

During the questions Joe asked his staff to call on reporters because he doesn’t “have his list.”

Joe Biden asks staff to call on reporters because he doesn’t “have his list” pic.twitter.com/c6m1zIM2V0 — Chris Martin (@chrisjdmartin) September 4, 2020

