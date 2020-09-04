https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/beloved-blue-jeans-polluting-artic-ocean-big-time/

(WIRED) You’ve probably heard by now about how microfibers from your synthetic clothes—like yoga pants and stretchy socks—slough off when you do the laundry and wind up in the environment because wastewater treatment plants can’t screen them all out. Everywhere scientists look, from the deep sea to coastal waters to the surface of the Atlantic, they find these tiny fibers, which are less than 5 millimeters long. All along, the hope among scientists and environmentalists has been that organic fibers, like the cotton from your jeans, might not be as persistent in the environment as plastic ones, and would dissolve over time.

Sorry, but not so fast.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

