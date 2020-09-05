https://dailycaller.com/2020/09/04/cleveland-police-department-veteran-shot-killed-one-person-dead-suspect-unconfirmed/

A 25-year veteran of the Cleveland Police Department died Thursday evening after being shot multiple times by an unknown suspect.

Detective James Skernivitz was shot multiple times while in his car and then crashed, according to Fox8. Skernivitz was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center where he later succumbed to his injuries, according to ABC5.

Police Union President Jeff Follmer said the shooting happened in the Stockyard neighborhood near West 65th Street and Storer around 10 p.m., according to Fox8. Police say another individual at the incident was also shot and killed but was not a suspect, according to ABC5.

CPPA President Jeff Follmer just confirmed that a Cleveland police officer has died tonight. He offers prayers to the family and says this officer was well liked in the department. One other person is also confirmed dead at this scene. No other details are known. #WEWS @WEWS pic.twitter.com/yPYEfD1uBd — Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) September 4, 2020

“Cleveland lost one of its finest in the line of duty,” said Police Chief Calvin Williams on Friday, according to Fox8. (RELATED: Victim Of Rioting Says She Is Being Threatened For Helping Police Find People Who Destroyed Her Store)

“We definitely need the prayers of the people in the city. This officer was out doing what all officers do — trying to protect the people, the city — and he gave his life so we ask that you kind of give his family a little room,” Williams said, per ABC5.

FBI Cleveland is offering a reward to anyone who can help them find the suspect, who has not yet been identified.

Do you know who shot Detective James Skernivitz, one of CPD’s finest. Shooting occurred last night on city’s West side. If you have ANY info please call law enforcement 24/7 tipline at 216-622-6842. Reward money is available for info leading to arrest & conviction — FBI Cleveland (@FBICleveland) September 4, 2020

The Cleveland Police are also asking anyone with information to report it to the department.