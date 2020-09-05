https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/the-skateboard-felon-is-joe-crowshoe-a-student-at-university-of-colorado/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR BREAKING NEWS HOMEPAGE, UPDATED 18 HOURS PER DAY!

This is the world we live in. Where you’ve got a license to kill someone if they say the n-word. pic.twitter.com/zMlYMmdzc6 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 5, 2020

The victim is obviously drunk or high (and stupid) and has no idea what’s coming.

The skateboard felon is Joe Crowshoe, a student at University of Colorado…

This happened in front of the CC Club Bar at 2600 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis.

Direct link to video…