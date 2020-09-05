https://www.theblaze.com/news/facebook-suddenly-shutters-patriot-prayer-page

Facebook has yanked Patriot Prayers’s group page as well as the page of its founder, Joey Gibson,

reports say.

What’s a brief history here?

The company made the move just two days after two people were fatally shot in Seattle, Washington, protests, one of which was a Patriot Prayer member.

A self-proclaimed Antifa member reportedly

shot and killed Patriot Prayer member and Trump supporter Aaron Danielson after reportedly targeting the demonstrator.

What are the details?

According to

The Oregonian, Gibson said that at least five related Facebook pages have been removed as well.

Jen Ridings, a Facebook spokeswoman, told the outlet in an emailed statement that the company chose to remove the pages as part of its “ongoing efforts to remove Violent Social Militias from our platform.”

In August, the social media giant said it would be focusing efforts to expand the company’s “Dangerous Individuals and Organizations policy” due to “growing movements that, while not directly organizing violence, have celebrated violent acts, shown that they have weapons and suggest they will use them, or have individual followers with patterns of violent behavior.”

In a statement, Gibson’s attorney, Angus Lee, said that the company’s move to shutter the accounts is a “very serious demonstration of the unchecked power of electronic oligarchs to control information.”

“Obviously,” Lee added, “Mr. Gibson is very upset right now and feels as though there is an effort to silence him.”

Gibson told

KOIN-TV that he is disappointed that the company chose to remove the Patriot Prayer page amid a surge of violent protests across the country.

“Antifa groups murdered my friend while he is walking home, and instead of the multibillion dollar company banning Portland antifa pages they ban Patriot Prayer and myself,” he said.

The page, according to

NBC News, had approximately 45,000 fans before it was deactivated.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

