https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/dershowitz-hatch-act-congress-justice/2020/09/05/id/985555

The Hatch Act is used by both Democrats and Republicans as a weapon to hurt their political enemies, and it’s harming the credibility of the political justice system, legal expert Alan Dershowitz told Newsmax TV.

Democrats on the House Oversight Committee want to investigate what they consider to be repeated violations of the federal Hatch Act by Trump administration officials during the Republican National Convention.

“It’s the weaponization of the criminal justice and justice system for partisan purposes. The Hatch Act was designed to prevent civil servants from taking overtly political positions, but we know that incumbent presidents have always used the White House for political advantage,” Dershowitz said during an appearance on Newsmax TV’s “Saturday Report.”

“President Obama invited me into the Oval Office to urge me to support his candidacy in 2012 … President Clinton invited me to White House dinners along with wealthy contributors. The purpose of those invitations was plainly partisan and political.”

Dershowitz said Democrats have targeted people associated with Trump, but not because they have committed actual crimes.

“Process crimes, starting investigations in the hope and expectation that people who are being investigated will commit crimes during the investigation, has become a very common tactic of law enforcement,” Dershowitz said.

Dershowitz added, “Political points will be made but in the end it will harm the political justice system. It will harm the political justice system. It will injure the credibility, the objectivity of the political justice system.”

Important: See Newsmax TV now carried in 70 million cable homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, or Find More Cable Systems – Click Here.

​Related Stories:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

