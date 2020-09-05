https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2020/09/05/anti-vaxxers-biden-and-harris-are-already-sowing-seeds-of-distrust-of-a-covid-19-vaccine-n896232

President Trump has suggested that a vaccine for COVID-19 could be available as early as October, which, naturally, has Democrats concerned, as the approval and distribution of a vaccine prior to the election could certainly change the dynamic in his favor.

As a result, questioning the efficacy of any vaccine that comes before the election has become a new theme of the Biden-Harris campaign.

“As we enter the height of election season, President Trump should assure us all that the White House will respect the independent authority of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to decide, free from political pressure, if the vaccine is safe and effective,” Biden said in a statement in July.

In an interview with CNN set to air on Sunday, Kamala Harris also cast doubt on a potential vaccine for COVID-19.

“Do you trust that in the situation where we are in now, that the public health experts and the scientists will get the last word on the efficacy of a vaccine?” asked CNN’s Dana Bash.

“If past is prologue, then they will not. They’ll be muzzled, they’ll be suppressed, they will be sidelined,” Harris claimed, without evidence. “Because he’s looking at an election coming up in less than sixty days, and he’s grasping for whatever he can get to pretend that he’s been a leader on this issue when he’s not.”

“So, let’s just say there’s a vaccine that is approved and even distributed before the election. Would you get it?” Bash followed up.

“Well, I think that’s going to be an issue for all of us. Ummm, I will say that I would not trust Donald Trump and it would have to be a credible source of information that talks about, ummm, the ummm, efficacy and the reliability of whatever he’s talking about. I will not take his word for it.”

BASH: “Let’s just say there’s a vaccine that is approved and even distributed before the election. Would you get it?” HARRIS: “Well, I think that’s going to be an issue for all of us. I will say that I would not trust Donald Trump… I will not take his word for it.” #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/jhxtdvaMF1 — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) September 5, 2020

Democrats and the media previously destroyed public faith in hydroxychloroquine, the decades-old malaria drug that numerous studies have shown to be an effective treatment for COVID-19. In fact, countries that are widely using hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19 have a significantly lower COVID-19 death rate (56 per million) than those that aren’t (463 per million).

“Millions of people are taking or have taken hydroxychloroquine in nations that have managed to get their national pandemic under some degree of control,” explains Steven Hatfill, a veteran virologist.

The left’s war on hydroxychloroquine has allowed thousands of people die unnecessarily, all because they hate Donald Trump and didn’t want to believe the “potential gamechanger” he touted back in March to work. It looks like they’re laying the groundwork to cast doubt on any potential vaccine that may come out before the election because they care more about winning the White House than saving lives.

_____

Matt Margolis is the author of the new book Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter @MattMargolis

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

