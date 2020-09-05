https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/antifa-militant-cries-like-baby-police-arrest-another-night-violent-riots-portland-video/

A Portland Antifa militant cried like a baby as law enforcement arrested her Friday night.

According to reporter Andy Ngo, the woman seen crying is 19-year-old Olivia Jane Van Norman.

She jumped out of an ambulance after being arrested at the violent Portland Antifa riot last night.

According to Portland officials, she had a bleeding abrasion on her head and was treated by a Portland Fire and Rescue field medic before being transported by ambulance.

“However, after the ambulance pulled away from the scene, she jumped out of the ambulance and left.”

WATCH:

Portland Police arrest antifa rioters overnight. One of them is crying. Their comrades continue throwing projectiles at police, nearly hitting those being arrested on the ground. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/s2e5k5h7eX — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 5, 2020

Olivia Jane Van Norman has residences in both Portland and Redondo Beach, California. She’s a student at the expensive private Reed College, according to Andy Ngo.

Update: I can confirm that the woman who jumped out of the ambulance after being arrested at the violent #antifa Portland protest is Olivia Jane Van Norman, 19. She has residences in both Portland & Redondo Beach, Cal. She’s a student at the expensive private Reed College. pic.twitter.com/MnGCUYt69q — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 5, 2020

Harmeet Dhillon said it best.

“You think she’s crying now…. wait till she finds out about federal prosecutors and their charging decisions.”

You think she’s crying now…. wait till she finds out about federal prosecutors and their charging decisions. https://t.co/EPVY56qZnJ — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) September 5, 2020

