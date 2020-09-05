https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/antifa-unmasked-portland-police-tackle-antifa-black-bloc-militant-yank-off-black-mask-video/

Antifa domestic terrorists took to the streets of Portland in another night of violent riots Friday night.

Antifa-BLM militants have been rioting non-stop in Portland for more than 3 months.

Portland Police last night rushed to make arrests and took Antifa to the ground. They screamed and resisted arrest.

WATCH:

Portland Police rush in to make arrests tonight in north Portland. Antifa rioters are taken to the ground. They scream and resist arrest. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/vbXVISset5 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 5, 2020

Portland Police tackled a black bloc militant in North Portland, yanked off her black mask and threw it on the ground.

WATCH:

