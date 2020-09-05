https://www.dailywire.com/news/asst-principal-livestreams-at-blm-protest-f-the-police-they-can-f-right-off-america

An assistant principal at a high school in a suburb of Rochester, New York, live-streamed himself attending a Black Lives Matter protest. In the nearly 50-second stream, the educator tells the public what a “s***ty a** job” the Rochester Police Department (RPD) was allegedly doing, adding, “f*** the police,” and noting that the RPD “can f*** right off, America!”

As confirmed on the school’s website, Mr. Steve Lysenko is the 9th grade and Academy Assistant Principal at Spencerport High School. The left-wing activist also identified himself as the “president of the local chapter of the national association for multicultural education” via livestream.

“Good evening, folks, it’s Steve Lysenko, president of the local chapter of the national association for multicultural education,” the administrator started the livestream (see video below). “In an act of protest this evening, we marched west on Court Street, and we didn’t do anything but chant and sing all the way — halfway across the bridge, at which point we met the Rochester Police Department.”

“And guess what happened?” Lysenko continued. “Our ‘peacekeepers’ ended up shooting pepper spray at us for singing and chanting and telling them what a s***ty a** job they were doing. They can f*** right off, America, Fuck the police! Fuck the Rochester Police Department!”

Lysenko was protesting the death of Daniel Prude, a 41-year-old black male who died seven days after an interaction with the RPD back in March, at the height of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

An autopsy report from the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office, according to WXXI News, “listed the cause of Prude’s death as ‘complications of asphyxia in the setting of physical restraint due to excited delirium due to acute phencyclidine intoxication,’ an indication that Prude might have been high on PCP.”

As highlighted by WXXI News, police reports indicate Prude had apparently “gone on a destructive tear,” “smashing out the windows of several storefronts, and ranting about having the coronavirus” before police came in contact with him.

The Daily Wire reported Friday on the interaction with Prude and law enforcement from March:

Back in March, at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, Daniel Prude, a black male, interacted with officers from the Rochester Police Department (RPD) in New York after at least two people called 911 about Prude’s behavior and welfare, included Prude’s own brother, Joe Prude. Police reports indicate Prude was restrained by officers while waiting for the ambulance the cops summoned — video (below) suggests this was done soon after Prude told officers, “Give me your gun, I need it.” As noted by Forbes, Prude “had been taken to the local hospital for suicidal thoughts about eight hours before his encounter with police on March 22.” As cops were physically restraining the man for about two minutes, body camera footage (which can be viewed below) and media reports suggest the 41-year-old threw up and loss consciousness. He was reportedly resuscitated on the way to the hospital but likely suffered severe brain damage and was pulled from life support about a week later by his family. Notably, Prude has a mesh-like hood placed over his head, dubbed a “spit hood.” The device is used to protect officers from saliva. Prude was repeatedly spitting and reportedly telling people he had COVID. (The interaction with police was in March, at the height of the novel coronavirus pandemic.)

WATCH (waning: language):

So the Spencerport 9th grade Assistant School Principal attends the protests last night and is recorded saying this??? What a great example to children!!! Share this post!!! – DISCLAIMER THIS VIDEO CONTAINS LANGUAGE Posted by Jonathan Adam on Saturday, September 5, 2020

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

