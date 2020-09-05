https://www.dailywire.com/news/atlantic-owner-is-biden-megadonor-close-to-storys-author-sixth-witness-trump-opponent-disputes-story

The billionaire owner of The Atlantic, a left-wing magazine, is a Democrat megadonor who has donated a substantial amount of money to Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Philanthropist Laurene Powell Jobs—who has donated more than $1.2 million to nearly 70 Democrat politicians since 2019—is reportedly in close contact with the journalist who published the hit piece on President Donald Trump that claimed, based only on anonymous sources, that Trump called dead American soldiers “losers” and “suckers.”

Daily Caller News Foundation investigative reporter Andrew Kerr reported that Jobs obtained a 70% ownership stake in The Atlantic through her firm.

The DCNF reported:

In November, she further solidified her control over the magazine after its longtime chairman, David Bradley, said he was going to step away from management, according to Politico. … Powell Jobs contributed $2,800 to former Vice President Joe Biden’s primary campaign in October, and in June she divvied out an additional $610,600 to the Biden Victory Fund. … Goldberg and Powell Jobs did not return requests for comment asking if Powell Jobs had any involvement in or had any advanced knowledge of Goldberg’s anonymously-sourced story.

The DCNF further noted that a hard-left political group had launched digital advertisements attacking Trump just hours after the story broke where the group included multiple remarks from gold star families and somehow managed to have all of this done in just a matter of hours.

On Friday, fierce Trump opponent John Bolton came out and strongly disputed The Atlantic’s report, saying that he was there on the trip where the remarks allegedly occurred yet he never heard anything along the lines of what they claimed happened.

“I didn’t hear either of those comments or anything even resembling them. I was there at the point in time that morning when it was decided that he would not go Aisne-Marne cemetery,” Bolton told Fox News. “He decided not to do it because of John Kelly’s recommendation. It was entirely a weather-related decision, and I thought the proper thing to do. I never heard he made that kind of comment about another country’s forces either, no.”

Even John Bolton comes to President Trump’s defense pic.twitter.com/jOu0i1yAw2 — TV News HQ (@TVNewsHQ) September 5, 2020

Fox News correspondent John Roberts further added: “. @AmbJohnBolton told me today that if @realDonaldTrump had said he didn’t want to visit Aisne-Marne because the interred heroes were “losers” and “suckers”, he would have written an entire chapter about it in his book #TheRoomWhereItHappened.”

Roberts added, “Bolton was in the room with POTUS when the decisions were being made.”

Bolton was in the room with POTUS when the decisions were being made https://t.co/gWGl5Fv795 — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) September 4, 2020

“Bolton stated in his memoir that President Trump canceled a visit to Aisne-Marne American Cemetery near Paris over weather, undercutting a key claim in a recent story from The Atlantic that the president scrapped the trip because of the ‘losers’ and ‘suckers’ buried there,” The Daily Wire reported on Friday.

On the canceled trip to Aisne-Marne, Bolton writes:

On Saturday, I went to the U.S. Ambassador’s residence, where Trump was staying, to brief him for his bilateral with [French President Emmanuel Macron]. The weather was bad and [former Chief of Staff John Kelly] and I spoke about whether to travel as planned to the Chateau-Thierry Belleau Woods monuments and nearby American Cemeteries, where many U.S. World War I were buried. Marine One’s crew were saying that bad visibility could make it imprudent to chopper to the cemetery. The ceiling was not too low for Marines to fly in combat, but flying POTUS was obviously something very different. If a motorcade were necessary, it could take between ninety and a hundred and twenty minutes each way, along roads that were not exactly freeways, posing an unacceptable risk that we could not get the President out of France quickly enough in case of an emergency. It was a straightforward decision to cancel the visit but very hard for a Marine like Kelly to recommend, having originally been the one to suggest Belleau Wood (an iconic battle in Marine Corps history). Trump agreed, and it was decided that others would drive to the cemetery instead. … The press turned canceling the military visit into a story that Trump was afraid of the rain and took glee in pointing out that other world leaders traveled around during the day. Of course, none of them were President of the United States, but the press didn’t understand that rules for US presidents are different from the rules for 190 other leaders who don’t command the world’s greatest military forces.

Bolton is now the sixth witness who was there that day who says that The Atlantic’s report was false.

RELATED: Anonymous Sources Tell Mag Trump Called Dead Troops ‘Losers.’ 5 Witnesses Go On Record To Dispute.

