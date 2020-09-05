https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/09/05/bills-face-video-of-hillary-clinton-ranting-about-losing-in-2016-while-her-husband-watches-helplessly-is-captivating-the-internet/

An online conference featuring Bill and Hillary Clinton this week resulted in the 2016 Dem presidential nominee ranting about Trump and Russia (shocking, we know). But one end result was pretty hilarious, judging from how Bill was looking on as Hillary continued on her nearly four-year harangue about losing in 2016:

Reminders that HRC is still a loon. pic.twitter.com/eAauDEE2R7 — K Fitton (@KelFitton) September 4, 2020

Sharyl Attkisson has declared that video officially caption-worthy:

What do you think the bubble above Bill Clinton’s head says right now? https://t.co/p3efFzKAFK — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) September 5, 2020

‘I suppose I could have stayed home and baked cookies … ‘ — Andy McCarthy (@AndrewCMcCarthy) September 5, 2020

And James Woods has a viewing suggestion:

It’s actually funnier watching with the sound off… pic.twitter.com/ZDghlP7KTl — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) September 5, 2020

LOL.

However sad or depressed you ever feel or if you’re having a bad day, just know that somewhere in the world, there is Bill Clinton stuck in quarantine with Hillary Clinton. Day after day after day. pic.twitter.com/0XbO2sJhVP — DeAnna Lorraine 🇺🇸 (@DeAnna4Congress) September 5, 2020

😂😂😂😂Bill’s face!!!! Hill’s out-of-sync chardonnay fueled rant. A-MAZ-ING!!!! — Rogue Penguin (@Rogue_40) September 5, 2020

Whew! @BillClinton looks like he needs a drink and Monica. — David Webb (@davidwebbshow) September 6, 2020

Bill deserves to have to listen to this screeching she devil for the rest of eternity. https://t.co/OB7Y5YvWxb — Sunny Flowers (@850Sunny) September 5, 2020

Hillary is Bills Hotel California. He can check out, but he can never leave. pic.twitter.com/IssvWM1pEe — Stacy Washington (@StacyOnTheRight) September 6, 2020

Karma has Bill in her cold clutches and Trump is living rent free in Hillary’s mental penthouse… couldn’t happen to nicer Clintons.pic.twitter.com/6fx4D4I782 — Sara Miller (@Millerita) September 5, 2020

That LOOK ON BILL’S FACE!!! OMG!! I think he might have voted for Trump!!! — TwittaChicca (@TwittaChicca) September 5, 2020

#iBullshitYouNot Even Bill is tired of Hillary yappin all the time…pic.twitter.com/rONqtLJPf5 — IndySpanglish (@IndySpanglish) September 5, 2020

Our sides are officially aching.

