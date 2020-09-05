https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/noorbinladin-terrorist-911/2020/09/05/id/985563

The niece of 9/11 mastermind Osama bin Laden is a longtime MAGA fan and says President Donald Trump has shown he can prevent another terror strike.

In an interview with the New York Post posted Saturday, Noor bin Ladin — whose family spells their name differently than her terror lord uncle — said she thinks Trump is a better guardian than Joe Biden against foreign terrorists.

“ISIS proliferated under the Obama/Biden administration, leading to them coming to Europe,” bin Ladin, who lives in Switzerland, told the tabloid. “Trump has shown he protects America and us by extension from foreign threats by obliterating terrorists at the root and before they get a chance to strike.”

She says she’s been a Trump supporter since he announced his candidacy the first time around, and proudly dons his MAGA hat in public.

“I have been a supporter of President Trump since he announced he was running in the early days in 2015. I have watched from afar and I admire this man’s resolve,” she said.

“He must be reelected … It’s vital for the future of not only America, but western civilization as a whole.”

“You look at all the terrorist attacks that have happened in Europe over the past 19 years. They have completely shaken us to the core … [Radical Islam] has completely infiltrated our society,” bin Ladin told the New York Post.

“In the U.S. it’s very worrying that the left has aligned itself completely with the people who share that ideology.”

Bin Ladin is the daughter of Carmen Dufour, a Swiss author, and Yeslam bin Ladin — an older half-brother of Osama. Dufour and Yeslam split in 1988 and Noor, along with her two sisters, Wafah and Najia, were raised in Switzerland.

“My life would have been very different had I been raised in Saudi Arabia,” she said. “I really grew up with this deep appreciation for freedom and basic individual rights.”

“I have not had a single bad experience with Americans despite the name that I carry,” she added about her link to the reviled terrorist. “On the contrary, I was overwhelmed by their kindness and understanding.”

“I really want to go and pay my respects,” she said of her desire to one day visit New York City.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

