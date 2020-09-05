https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/black-lives-matter-militants-target-white-folks-try-break-apartment-buildings-rochester-police-declare-riot-video/

Violent Black Lives Matter militants took to the streets of Rochester, New York Friday night, destroyed restaurants, sent diners running and then roved into residential neighborhoods.

The rioters climbed on people’s homes in the middle of the night.

The mob also targeted an apartment building.

The BLM mob was hunting for white people as they walked by apartment buildings.

“Let’s direct the energy towards the white folks tonight, cuz.”

Police declared a riot in Rochester and deployed tear gas.

Police used pepper balls and declared a riot.

Bus stop is on fire.

Police form a riot line and move in on Black Lives Matter.

