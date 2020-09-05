https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/black-lives-matter-militants-target-white-folks-try-break-apartment-buildings-rochester-police-declare-riot-video/

Violent Black Lives Matter militants took to the streets of Rochester, New York Friday night, destroyed restaurants, sent diners running and then roved into residential neighborhoods.

The rioters climbed on people’s homes in the middle of the night.

The mob also targeted an apartment building.

TRENDING: GOING VIRAL: Washington State Patrol Rips Black Lives Matter Militant Out of Vehicle For Illegally Blocking Traffic on Highway (VIDEO)

WATCH:

The BLM mob was hunting for white people as they walked by apartment buildings.

“Let’s direct the energy towards the white folks tonight, cuz.”

WATCH:

Black Lives Matter rioters in Rochester: “let’s direct the energy towards the white folks tonight, cous.” pic.twitter.com/m2K7pStVw0 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 5, 2020

Police declared a riot in Rochester and deployed tear gas.

WATCH:

Police deploy tear gas on rioters in Rochester. Spicy air. pic.twitter.com/WtEcxULqMA — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 5, 2020

Police used pepper balls and declared a riot.

WATCH:

The Black Lives Matter “protest” had been declared a riot in Rochester. pic.twitter.com/2Uef3t9RpK — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 5, 2020

Bus stop is on fire.

Black Lives Matter rioters set fire to a bus stop in Rochester. pic.twitter.com/OGcM3fcKR2 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 5, 2020

Police form a riot line and move in on Black Lives Matter.

Rochester police move on the Black Lives Matter “shield line” in Rochester. pic.twitter.com/NwytKvyWjQ — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 5, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

