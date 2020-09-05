https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/black-lives-matter-plan-protest-disrupt-kentucky-derby-met-counter-protesters-guns-flags-shouting-back-blue-video/

The BLM group at the Kentucky received a surprise guest. Counter protesters with guns and flags showed up to show their support for the police shouting “Back the Blue”.

The Courier Journal reports:

As an armed group of self-described “patriots” arrived in downtown Louisville, they were greeted by a group of Breonna Taylor protesters, with some armed, chanting “say her name: Breonna Taylor.” The armed group, which had met earlier at Cox Park, responded by chanting “back the blue” and “U-S-A.” TRENDING: GOING VIRAL: Washington State Patrol Rips Black Lives Matter Militant Out of Vehicle For Illegally Blocking Traffic on Highway (VIDEO) Groups exchanged heated words with one another, but there appears to have been no major physical altercations so far.

BLM arrived at the Kentucky Derby earlier today. The people there are not happy.

Louisville. Next Stop on the BLM Tour of Cities to Destroy. Kentucky Derby Saturday. Protesters expected at Churchill Downs. Demand Derby be cancelled. NFAC (Not F***ing Around Coalition), a Black militia, have come with guns. https://t.co/QLErrPXaiE via @courierjournal — Paul D. Fuchs, M.D. (@PaulDFuchsMD1) September 5, 2020

But the BLM protesters were met by a group of peaceful protesters who stand for God and country:

The Angry Viking rally group has made it to city hall/Jefferson Square Park. Being met by some radical justice protesters. pic.twitter.com/prNCTnRmW4 — Matthew Glowicki (@MattGlo) September 5, 2020

The counter BLM protesters shouted “Back the Blue” in reference to their support for police officers:

“Back the blue,” the crowd yells as they pass unmarked police vehicles. pic.twitter.com/Pe9ECOnUcB — Matthew Glowicki (@MattGlo) September 5, 2020

The counter-protesters to BLM protesters are directed to stay off the streets and on the sidewalks:

And they’re off. Organizers telling people to stay off the streets and on the sidewalks. pic.twitter.com/sInFV7BoC5 — Matthew Glowicki (@MattGlo) September 5, 2020

Looks like just as many ‘Back the Blue’ peaceful protesters as BLM protesters.

