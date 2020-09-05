https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/black-lives-matter-democrat-shock-troops-march-philly-chanting-death-america-video/

The Democrat shock troops were back out in streets on Friday causing mayhem and spreading terror in cities across America.

In Rochester and Denver the BLM mobs stormed restaurants and harassed diners on Friday night.

The BLM mob in Rochester climbed homes and tried to break into apartment buildings.

In Philadelphia Black Lives Matter marched down the streets chanting, “Death to America!… Death to America!”

Democrats have not condemned this domestic terrorist group.

The mob also wants all police precincts burned to the ground.

#PhillyProtest chanting “Every city every town burn the precincts to the ground” https://t.co/VgStiAxQXA — special agent viti (@selfdeclaredref) September 4, 2020

