Black Lives Matter protesters descended on Louisville on Saturday to protest the Kentucky Derby, demanding the cancelation of the event to protest racial justice.

But unlike in other cities, the BLM protesters did not have things their own way, as a huge crowd of patriots with guns and US flags showed up to ensure the show goes on and lend their support for the police.

The Courier Journal reports:

About 150 people converged on the Kentucky Derby Festival office on Third Street in downtown Louisville. Several cried “No justice, no Derby.”

As an armed group of self-described “patriots” arrived in downtown Louisville, they were greeted by a group of Breonna Taylor protesters, with some armed, chanting “say her name: Breonna Taylor.

The armed group, which had met earlier at Cox Park, responded by chanting “back the blue” and “U-S-A.”

Louisville locals are not happy about the appearance of BLM protesters in their city.

Louisville. Next Stop on the BLM Tour of Cities to Destroy. Kentucky Derby Saturday. Protesters expected at Churchill Downs. Demand Derby be cancelled. NFAC (Not F***ing Around Coalition), a Black militia, have come with guns. https://t.co/QLErrPXaiE via @courierjournal — Paul D. Fuchs, M.D. (@PaulDFuchsMD1) September 5, 2020

The BLM protesters were met by a group of peaceful counter-protesters who stand for God and country. The counter BLM protesters shouted “Back the Blue” in reference to their support for police officers.

“Back the blue,” the crowd yells as they pass unmarked police vehicles. pic.twitter.com/Pe9ECOnUcB — Matthew Glowicki (@MattGlo) September 5, 2020

The Angry Viking rally group has made it to city hall/Jefferson Square Park. Being met by some radical justice protesters. pic.twitter.com/prNCTnRmW4 — Matthew Glowicki (@MattGlo) September 5, 2020

The counter-protesters to BLM protesters are directed to stay off the streets and on the sidewalks:

People have regrouped at the parking lot across from Slugger Field. Plan is to march downtown to the courthouse. pic.twitter.com/U6gz5HbaGQ — Matthew Glowicki (@MattGlo) September 5, 2020

Unusually for BLM, there are just as many ‘Back the Blue’ peaceful protesters as BLM protesters. That’s good news for Louisville and good news for the Kentucky Derby.

