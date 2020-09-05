https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/blm-rioters-destroy-torch-st-johns-church-dc-asked-come-back-paint-race-based-murals-torched-church/

This is sick.

Black Lives Matter DESTROYED and TORCHED the historic St. John’s Church in Washington DC in late May.

St. John’s was designed by noted architect Benjamin Henry Latrobe to serve Episcopalians in the neighborhoods in the western end of Washington. The cornerstone of St. John’s was set on September 14, 1815.

Beginning with James Madison, until the present, every President of the United States has attended a service at St. John’s Church.

BLM torched it.

This weekend the church will reward lawlessness and destruction.

St. John’s Church leaders invited Black Lives Matter to paint race-based themes on the boarded up church this weekend.

They did not ask for Christian themes — they asked for racial themes.

