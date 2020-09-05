http://www.informationliberation.com/?id=61703



President Donald Trump on Saturday went on a tweetstorm bashing critical race theory and “white privilege” brainwashing as “a sickness than cannot be allowed to continue” and shared a tweet from The Columbia Bugle explicitly calling it out as “Anti-White.”

“This is a sickness that cannot be allowed to continue,” President Trump said. “Please report any sightings so we can quickly extinguish!”

Trump Orders Purge of ‘Critical Race Theory‘ from Federal Agencies https://t.co/ygXcTXRHsQ via @BreitbartNews This is a sickness that cannot be allowed to continue. Please report any sightings so we can quickly extinguish! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2020



President Trump on Friday ordered the end of “taxpayer funded indoctrination trainings that sow division and racism” through Cultural Marxist propaganda like “white privilege” and “critical race theory.”

On Saturday, he went on a massive tweet/retweet storm highlighting the move.

The days of taxpayer funded indoctrination trainings that sow division and racism are over. Under the direction of @POTUS we are directing agencies to halt critical race theory trainings immediately.https://t.co/dyMeJka9rt — Russ Vought (@RussVought45) September 4, 2020





On Tuesday, I called on the President to abolish critical race theory in the federal government. Tonight, he delivered. This executive action is the first successful counterattack against critical race theory in American history. Tonight, we celebrate; tomorrow, back to war.⚔️ https://t.co/W11n933geR — Christopher F. Rufo (@realchrisrufo) September 5, 2020





The President and his Administration are fully committed to the fair and equal treatment of all individuals in the United States!https://t.co/iHguUaS3zm — David J Harris Jr (@DavidJHarrisJr) September 5, 2020





NEW: Trump to go to war with “critical race theory,” demands federal agencies identify and then strip funding for training programs that discuss “white privilege.” https://t.co/b3UkMbGvlj — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) September 4, 2020





Breaking: President @realDonaldTrump orders defunding of ‘un-American propaganda’ teaching white privilege and critical race theory at federal agencies https://t.co/B2w9gIyMMi — TheBlaze (@theblaze) September 5, 2020





🔥 Trump’s administration cracks down on racist teachings in various executive branch agencies: “divisive, false, and demeaning propaganda of the critical race theory movement is

contrary to all we stand for as Americans and should have no place in the Federal government” 🔥 pic.twitter.com/bnB8EYjAB4 — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) September 5, 2020





Yet another very important difference between ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ and #BeijingBiden. Thank you mr president for understanding the destructive power of Critical Race Theory. It is another poison ☠️ from

the demonic mind of Karl Marx. Schools next? https://t.co/1jx7kA0PzP — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) September 5, 2020





omg, Trump is halting all government critical race theory training! This is amazing.https://t.co/UsV4OhVBsW pic.twitter.com/V6lief11sO — General Halley 🚁🌹 (@HalleyBorderCol) September 5, 2020





BREAKING: Trump Bans Federal Money From Funding Far-Left Anti-American ‘Critical Race Theory’ https://t.co/t292f4LSkq pic.twitter.com/3wrgXQj4en — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) September 5, 2020





Trump is banning Critical Race Theory in the federal government. No more of this garbage, especially not on taxpayer dollars. https://t.co/0aOqGoA0Em — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 5, 2020





The tides are finally turning against critical race theory — Rogan O’Handley 🇺🇸 (@DC_Draino) September 2, 2020





WOW. @realDonaldTrump has ordered all federal agencies to “cease and desist” any government training programs that include any reference to “critical race theory” or “white privilege.” Thank you, Mr. President.https://t.co/S0nPPoo557 — Tom Ascol (@tomascol) September 5, 2020





WHITE HOUSE: “The divisive, false, and demeaning propaganda of the critical race theory movement is contrary to all we stand for as Americans and should have no place in the Federal government.” Fantastic @realchrisrufo!https://t.co/8kFCMuPCc6 pic.twitter.com/8s8FRiJEIc — Colin Wright (@SwipeWright) September 5, 2020





Bravo! Trump Bans Federal Money From Funding Far-Left Anti-American ‘Critical Race Theory’ https://t.co/Q5YQ5pELnR — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) September 5, 2020





Trump Tells Federal Government to Stop Anti-American Training on Critical Race Theory! You’re welcome, America. https://t.co/xpZ69Z5JD2 — Emerald Robinson ✝️ (@EmeraldRobinson) September 5, 2020





Seriously this is so incredibly important. As an I/O psychologist, I’ve seen the results of these trainings. Not only are they harmful to the individual, but they are also incredibly harmful to team collaboration and cohesion. Just say no to critical race theory. It does not work — Karlyn Borysenko 🇺🇸 Parler/Minds/Gab @Karlyn (@DrKarlynB) September 5, 2020







As I said yesterday, as far as I can tell this is first major government action pushing back against this systemic anti-white brainwashing being pushed on the American people.

This is history in the making!

Follow InformationLiberation on Twitter, Facebook and Gab.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

