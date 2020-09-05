http://www.informationliberation.com/?id=61703


President Donald Trump on Saturday went on a tweetstorm bashing critical race theory and “white privilege” brainwashing as “a sickness than cannot be allowed to continue” and shared a tweet from The Columbia Bugle explicitly calling it out as “Anti-White.”

“This is a sickness that cannot be allowed to continue,” President Trump said. “Please report any sightings so we can quickly extinguish!”


President Trump on Friday ordered the end of “taxpayer funded indoctrination trainings that sow division and racism” through Cultural Marxist propaganda like “white privilege” and “critical race theory.”

On Saturday, he went on a massive tweet/retweet storm highlighting the move.


















As I said yesterday, as far as I can tell this is first major government action pushing back against this systemic anti-white brainwashing being pushed on the American people.

This is history in the making!

