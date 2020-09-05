https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/breaking-blm-storms-stage-walkaway-rally-dallas-punches-security-guard-gets-smashed-face-police-arrest-security-guard/

Brandon Straka and his #WalkAway movement held a rally in Dallas, Texas today. During the rally the local Black Lives Matter mob stormed the stage. The young BLM Democrat then put his fist in the security guard’s face when he was forcibly removed from the stage area.

The entire event was caught on video.

That’s when the black security guard leveled the BLM terrorist and tossed him away from the area.

Police came and arrested the #WalkAway security guard.

WTH?

TRENDING: GOING VIRAL: Washington State Patrol Rips Black Lives Matter Militant Out of Vehicle For Illegally Blocking Traffic on Highway (VIDEO)

FOLLOWERS I NEED YOUR HELP!!!

BLM agitator infiltrated stage area of today’s rally then put his fist into security’s neck when being removed. @DallasPD ARRESTED THE SECURITY AGENT!! He’s been held for over 4 hours! Dallas PD not releasing security agent.

RT &DEMAND his release!! pic.twitter.com/ghMwZa4lFi — Brandon Straka (@BrandonStraka) September 5, 2020

Here’s extended video of the incident.

The black security guard held the guy down for two minutes with his forearm.

That young man may think twice next time before he attacks a security guard.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

