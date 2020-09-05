https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/breaking-busted-new-photos-show-michael-reinoehl-with-hand-on-his-weapon-lying-in-wait-for-aaron-jay-danielson/

In criminal law, ‘lying in wait’ refers to the act of hiding and waiting for an individual with the intent to kill.

Newly released stills from cctv show Michael Forest Reinoehl, with his hand on his weapon, lying in wait for Aaron Jay Danielson. Not quite self-defense as Reinoehl claimed in his Vice interview.

Don’t forget the person who said “we got one right here.” There’s a clip of Reinoehl on the phone and he says “alright, I’m coming” shortly before the shooting. The chick in the dress with the stripes was standing around with Reinoehl just prior to the shooting. They were all in on it.

Newly released stills of CCTV footage shows Michael Forest Reinoehl lying in wait for Aaron J. Daniels on and his friend pic.twitter.com/CIRfSFdBya — Mike H. (@MikeWeaponized) September 5, 2020

‘Antifa shooting of Trump supporter was a planned assassination’…