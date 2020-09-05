https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/breaking-good-news-president-trump-bans-hateful-divisive-critical-race-theory-federal-agencies/

Earlier this week investigative journalist Chris Rufo went on with Tucker Carlson to discuss the “critical race theory” and its use by the federal government.

Today, thanks to the divisive Obama regime, federal employees are forced to attend critical race theory sessions and workshops to focus on “white privilege” and “microaggressions.”

The discipline is pure Marxism and hate being pushed on US government employees. Several US corporations also push this on their employees in workshops and seminars. It is a lucrative business for the far left based on pseudoscience, hate and victimhood.

Mark Rufo called on President Trump to eliminate this hateful indoctrination from the federal government.

On Friday night President Trump announced he was eliminating the use of critical race theory in the federal government.

This is great news for the American public. This Marxist indoctrination will no longer be foisted on federal employees.

Reason Magazine has more on this outrageous doctrine.

National Nuclear Lab’s Employees Sent to Seminar That Claimed ‘Rugged Individualism’ and ‘Hard Work’ Are ‘White Male Culture’

