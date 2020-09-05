https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/breaking-good-news-president-trump-bans-hateful-divisive-critical-race-theory-federal-agencies/

Earlier this week investigative journalist Chris Rufo went on with Tucker Carlson to discuss the “critical race theory” and its use by the federal government.

Today, thanks to the divisive Obama regime, federal employees are forced to attend critical race theory sessions and workshops to focus on “white privilege” and “microaggressions.”

The discipline is pure Marxism and hate being pushed on US government employees. Several US corporations also push this on their employees in workshops and seminars. It is a lucrative business for the far left based on pseudoscience, hate and victimhood.

Mark Rufo called on President Trump to eliminate this hateful indoctrination from the federal government.

As I told @TuckerCarlson tonight: I call on President @realDonaldTrump to immediately issue an executive order abolishing critical race theory from the federal government. There is no place for this toxic, divisive, pseudoscientific ideology in our public institutions. pic.twitter.com/78J0CwNjfh — Christopher F. Rufo (@realchrisrufo) September 2, 2020

On Friday night President Trump announced he was eliminating the use of critical race theory in the federal government.

The days of taxpayer funded indoctrination trainings that sow division and racism are over. Under the direction of @POTUS we are directing agencies to halt critical race theory trainings immediately.https://t.co/dyMeJka9rt — Russ Vought (@RussVought45) September 4, 2020

This is great news for the American public. This Marxist indoctrination will no longer be foisted on federal employees.

Congrats to @realchrisrufo for leading the charge against “critical race theory” & toxic Marxist training inside our federal government! — Emerald Robinson ✝️ (@EmeraldRobinson) September 5, 2020

Reason Magazine has more on this outrageous doctrine.

