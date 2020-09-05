http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/cV-TmaVAXU0/

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks stated that 2020 Democratic presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden has begun to acknowledge “a real flaw in the Democratic approach at the convention, where they just didn’t see that reality” that “there is disorder in the country, crime really is rising, and there has been rioting and looting.”

Brooks stated, “Biden did something he — his party failed to do during the convention, which was to acknowledge that there is disorder in the country, crime really is rising, and there has been rioting and looting. It’s not the mainstream of the protests, but it’s been an element of the protests. Maybe about 8% of the protests have turned violent. That’s still a lot, and it’s still on people’s minds. And so, with that speech, and then the ad they’ve cut out of it, he’s acknowledging that, and he’s making a clear statement, which we talked about last week, of setting a boundary that rioting and looting are not protesting, and that he’s going to crack down on that. And that was acknowledging a real flaw in the Democratic approach at the convention, where they just didn’t see that reality. And so, I think he helped himself.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

